Strs Ohio Purchases 426 Shares of Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR)

Strs Ohio boosted its position in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,580 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Coherent were worth $1,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GWM Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Coherent by 148.0% during the second quarter. GWM Asset Management Ltd now owns 18,600 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,917,000 after acquiring an additional 11,100 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in shares of Coherent by 62.5% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 6,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coherent by 9.7% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,131 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Coherent by 5.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 172,153 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $45,507,000 after acquiring an additional 9,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Water Island Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Coherent by 13.3% during the second quarter. Water Island Capital LLC now owns 369,667 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $97,718,000 after acquiring an additional 43,513 shares in the last quarter. 86.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Coherent alerts:

NASDAQ COHR opened at $262.52 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $257.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $255.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Coherent, Inc. has a 12-month low of $139.17 and a 12-month high of $270.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.53 and a beta of 1.47.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.25). Coherent had a positive return on equity of 13.24% and a negative net margin of 7.18%. The firm had revenue of $391.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Coherent, Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COHR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna downgraded shares of Coherent from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $160.00 to $273.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Coherent to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $273.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coherent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Coherent in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $245.17.

Coherent Company Profile

Coherent, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and service of lasers and related accessories. It operates through the following business segments: OEM Laser Sources (OLS), and Industrial Lasers and Systems (ILS). The OLS segment focuses on laser sources and complex optical sub-systems, typically used in microelectronics manufacturing, medical diagnostics, and therapeutic medical applications.

Read More: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Coherent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coherent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.