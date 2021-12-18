Strs Ohio Purchases 5,400 Shares of Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN)

Strs Ohio lifted its position in Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Denbury were worth $1,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Denbury by 539.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,663,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,045,000 after buying an additional 3,933,584 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Denbury by 206.3% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,719,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,591,000 after buying an additional 2,505,341 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Denbury by 244.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,335,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,064,000 after buying an additional 2,366,171 shares in the last quarter. EnCap Energy Capital Fund XI L.P. bought a new position in Denbury during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $139,068,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Denbury by 178.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,067,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,748,000 after buying an additional 1,325,362 shares in the last quarter.

Get Denbury alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. assumed coverage on Denbury in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Denbury from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on Denbury in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $109.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Denbury from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Denbury in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Denbury has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.34.

DEN stock opened at $71.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.20 and a beta of 3.57. Denbury Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.01 and a 1 year high of $91.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $79.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.45.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.15. Denbury had a positive return on equity of 12.51% and a negative net margin of 10.80%. Sell-side analysts expect that Denbury Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Denbury Profile

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

Further Reading: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Denbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.