Strs Ohio Reduces Stake in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)

Strs Ohio trimmed its stake in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) by 21.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in STAAR Surgical were worth $1,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STAA. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 6.5% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,002 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical in the second quarter valued at approximately $458,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 90.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 46,150 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,038,000 after purchasing an additional 21,907 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 18.1% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 60,596 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,241,000 after purchasing an additional 9,298 shares during the period. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,779,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

In other STAAR Surgical news, insider Samuel J. Gesten sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.53, for a total value of $1,717,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Keith Holliday sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total transaction of $537,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 91,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,236,420. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of STAAR Surgical from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.67.

STAAR Surgical stock opened at $91.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 199.68 and a beta of 0.95. STAAR Surgical has a 1-year low of $73.71 and a 1-year high of $163.08.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The business had revenue of $58.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that STAAR Surgical will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

STAAR Surgical Company Profile

STAAR Surgical Co engages in the development, manufacture, production, marketing, and sale of implantable lenses for the eye and delivery systems used to deliver the lenses into the eye. It specializes in refractive and cataract solutions. Its products include intraocular lens and implantable collamer lens.

