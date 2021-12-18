Strs Ohio Reduces Stock Position in Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH)

Strs Ohio lowered its stake in Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,672 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,724 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Athene were worth $1,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Athene by 2.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,268,648 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $760,634,000 after purchasing an additional 217,942 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in Athene in the second quarter worth approximately $335,223,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Athene by 3.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,863,324 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $260,775,000 after purchasing an additional 114,326 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Athene by 11.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,062,312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $206,706,000 after purchasing an additional 315,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Athene by 61.2% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,814,007 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $189,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068,725 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Martin P. Klein sold 4,300 shares of Athene stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.69, for a total transaction of $351,267.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Leonard Golden sold 1,875 shares of Athene stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.98, for a total transaction of $153,712.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,875 shares of company stock valued at $1,139,480. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Athene from $73.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Athene from $66.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Athene from $74.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Athene from $68.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of Athene from $68.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Athene presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.34.

Shares of NYSE:ATH opened at $80.60 on Friday. Athene Holding Ltd. has a 52 week low of $40.21 and a 52 week high of $91.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.63. Athene had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 14.35%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Athene Holding Ltd. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Athene Company Profile

Athene Holding Ltd. is engages in the provision of retirement services. The firm issues, reinsures and acquires retirement savings products and institutional products. It operates through following segments: Retirement Services, and Corporate and Other. The Retirement Services segment is comprised of US and Bermuda operations, which issue and reinsure retirement savings products and institutional products.

