Strs Ohio Sells 1,000 Shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

Strs Ohio reduced its position in shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in American States Water were worth $1,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in American States Water during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of American States Water in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of American States Water in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of American States Water by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of American States Water by 1,239.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the period. 69.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AWR opened at $101.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 39.79 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. American States Water has a 12 month low of $70.07 and a 12 month high of $102.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $93.59 and a 200-day moving average of $88.78.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $136.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.00 million. American States Water had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 18.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American States Water will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. American States Water’s payout ratio is presently 57.48%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AWR. Barclays downgraded American States Water from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on American States Water from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded American States Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th.

In related news, Director James L. Anderson sold 7,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.76, for a total value of $686,424.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Fielder sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.10, for a total value of $32,935.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,250 shares of company stock valued at $767,179. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American States Water Profile

