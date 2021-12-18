Strs Ohio Sells 2,000 Shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

Strs Ohio reduced its stake in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Insperity were worth $1,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Insperity in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Insperity in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $148,000. WESPAC Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Insperity in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Insperity in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in shares of Insperity by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 5,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NSP opened at $110.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.19, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Insperity, Inc. has a one year low of $75.24 and a one year high of $129.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.80.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. Insperity had a return on equity of 156.48% and a net margin of 2.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Insperity, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $2.45 per share. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio is 59.02%.

Separately, Roth Capital boosted their target price on Insperity from $116.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Insperity currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.90.

In other Insperity news, SVP Daniel D. Herink sold 3,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.01, for a total transaction of $386,868.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Arthur A. Arizpe sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.28, for a total value of $601,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 133,900 shares of company stock worth $16,145,179. Company insiders own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources and business solutions. The firm offers payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers compensation, government compliance, performance management and training and development services. It also provides cloud-based software solutions including human capital management, payroll services, time and attendance, organizational planning, recruiting services, employment screening, expense management services, retirement services and insurance services.

