Strs Ohio Sells 2,259 Shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Strs Ohio reduced its stake in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) by 18.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,732 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,259 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $1,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 213.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 758,808 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $117,016,000 after acquiring an additional 516,751 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 446.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 147,116 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $22,687,000 after acquiring an additional 120,178 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $16,837,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 462.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 122,676 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $18,535,000 after buying an additional 100,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,261,000. Institutional investors own 98.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider John R. Erickson acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $169.95 per share, with a total value of $509,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Reuben Jeffery III acquired 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $188.39 per share, with a total value of $508,653.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $212.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $186.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $232.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.29.

AMG stock opened at $160.54 on Friday. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $98.33 and a 12 month high of $191.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $168.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.72. The stock has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.37.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The asset manager reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.91 by $0.09. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 22.12% and a return on equity of 21.02%. The firm had revenue of $575.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 18.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.35%.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc is an asset management company with equity investments in boutique investment management firms. It provides assistance on strategic matters, marketing, distribution, product development, and operations. The company was founded by William J. Nutt in December 1993 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

