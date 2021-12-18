Strs Ohio Sells 403 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Strs Ohio cut its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 403 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $1,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 34,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,653,000 after acquiring an additional 3,464 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 941,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,588,000 after acquiring an additional 28,742 shares during the period. Penobscot Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,069,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 61.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 34,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,584,000 after acquiring an additional 12,985 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 128,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IDXX. TheStreet downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $732.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $658.50.

Shares of IDXX opened at $616.88 on Friday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $455.23 and a 12-month high of $706.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $625.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $641.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $52.31 billion, a PE ratio of 70.66, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.94.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.15. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 106.60% and a net margin of 24.14%. The business had revenue of $810.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $793.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 6,310 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $630.22, for a total value of $3,976,688.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 4,595 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $633.00, for a total value of $2,908,635.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

