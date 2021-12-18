Strs Ohio Sells 456,846 Shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Strs Ohio decreased its stake in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 88.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 456,846 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Discovery were worth $1,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Discovery in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,320,000. Auxier Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Discovery by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 176,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,410,000 after purchasing an additional 8,515 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Discovery by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 385,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,784,000 after purchasing an additional 110,094 shares in the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Discovery in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,936,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. grew its position in shares of Discovery by 73.7% in the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 10,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 4,350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DISCA opened at $23.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Discovery, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.66 and a 52 week high of $78.14.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.16). Discovery had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. Discovery’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Discovery, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John C. Malone sold 320,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.88, for a total value of $7,321,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DISCA. Macquarie raised shares of Discovery from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Discovery from $38.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Discovery from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $38.44 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Discovery in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Discovery in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Discovery currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.30.

About Discovery

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

