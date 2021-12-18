Strs Ohio Trims Holdings in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Strs Ohio trimmed its position in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Onto Innovation were worth $1,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONTO. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 750.0% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 935 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 470.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Onto Innovation during the 2nd quarter worth about $137,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Onto Innovation during the 2nd quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Bruce C. Rhine sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.36, for a total transaction of $4,018,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven R. Roth sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $415,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,725 shares of company stock valued at $5,530,935 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ONTO opened at $91.62 on Friday. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.95 and a 52-week high of $101.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.75. The company has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.32 and a beta of 1.17.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The company had revenue of $200.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. Onto Innovation’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ONTO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Onto Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Onto Innovation has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.40.

Onto Innovation, Inc engages in developing process control systems. It offers process control, combining global scale with an expanded portfolio of technologies that include: 3D metrology spanning the chip from nanometer-scale transistors to micron-level die-interconnects, macro defect inspection of wafers and packages, metal interconnect composition, factory analytics, and lithography for advanced semiconductor packaging.

