Strs Ohio Trims Position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Strs Ohio cut its position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) by 19.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,963 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $1,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 62.5% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 286,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,623,000 after purchasing an additional 110,263 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in Darling Ingredients during the third quarter valued at $215,000. Rheos Capital Works Inc. purchased a new position in Darling Ingredients during the third quarter valued at $4,961,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in Darling Ingredients by 13.0% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 44,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,178,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Darling Ingredients by 113.6% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 4,621 shares in the last quarter. 92.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Darling Ingredients from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.20.

DAR stock opened at $64.55 on Friday. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.78 and a 52 week high of $85.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.05 and a beta of 1.13.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 18.35%. The business’s revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

About Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

