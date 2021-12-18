Strs Ohio Trims Position in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Strs Ohio cut its position in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Merit Medical Systems were worth $1,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MMSI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 78.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,049,579 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $67,866,000 after acquiring an additional 462,477 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the second quarter worth $13,229,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 41.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 455,531 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,455,000 after acquiring an additional 134,059 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Merit Medical Systems by 91.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 238,455 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $15,419,000 after purchasing an additional 113,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Merit Medical Systems by 5.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,661,794 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $107,451,000 after purchasing an additional 88,635 shares during the last quarter. 93.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Merit Medical Systems alerts:

Several research firms have commented on MMSI. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Barrington Research initiated coverage on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.00.

MMSI stock opened at $61.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 80.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.13. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.43 and a 12 month high of $73.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.18 and its 200 day moving average is $66.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $267.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.61 million. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merit Medical Systems Profile

Merit Medical Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of proprietary disposable medical devices. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. The Cardiovascular segment consists of peripheral intervention, cardiac intervention, interventional oncology and spine, and cardiovascular and critical care product groups.

See Also: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Merit Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merit Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.