Substratum (SUB) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $90.00

Substratum (CURRENCY:SUB) traded up 10.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 18th. In the last week, Substratum has traded 0.7% lower against the dollar. Substratum has a market cap of $1.10 million and $90.00 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Substratum coin can now be bought for about $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00004758 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002136 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001125 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002137 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.49 or 0.00041611 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00007330 BTC.

Substratum Profile

Substratum (SUB) is a coin. It launched on July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 coins. The Reddit community for Substratum is /r/SubstratumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Substratum’s official website is substratum.net . Substratum’s official Twitter account is @SubstratumNet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum is developing an open-source foundation for the decentralized web, providing free and unrestricted access to content for a new Web 3.0. The Substratum Network is a worldwide collection of nodes that uses industry-leading cryptography to deliver secure content anywhere, all without the need for VPNs or Tor. Substratum wants to revolutionize the hosting industry with per-request billing via microtransactions, all handled by blockchain technology and artificial intelligence. “

Substratum Coin Trading

