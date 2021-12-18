Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNPUF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNPUF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 460,300 shares, an increase of 28.8% from the November 15th total of 357,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4,603.0 days.
DNPUF remained flat at $$12.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.94. Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma has a 52-week low of $12.00 and a 52-week high of $20.20.
Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Company Profile
