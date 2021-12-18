Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Acquires Shares of 2,354,102 Archer Aviation Inc (NYSE:ACHR)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Archer Aviation Inc (NYSE:ACHR) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,354,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,904,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 3.77% of Archer Aviation as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Archer Aviation during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $133,000.

Get Archer Aviation alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Marc E. Lore acquired 73,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.81 per share, for a total transaction of $426,372.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Marc E. Lore acquired 178,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.67 per share, with a total value of $1,011,068.73. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 339,339 shares of company stock valued at $1,927,315.

Several research firms have weighed in on ACHR. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Archer Aviation in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Archer Aviation in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company.

ACHR stock opened at $6.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.79. Archer Aviation Inc has a 52-week low of $5.20 and a 52-week high of $18.60.

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($2.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($1.81). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Archer Aviation Inc will post -1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Archer Aviation Profile

Archer Aviation Inc is involved in designing and developing electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility. Archer Aviation Inc, formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

Recommended Story: Stock Market News Sentiment

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer Aviation Inc (NYSE:ACHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Archer Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.