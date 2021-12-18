Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Boosts Holdings in Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 465,483 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,315 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.70% of Accolade worth $19,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Accolade during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Horizon Corp purchased a new stake in Accolade during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Accolade by 920.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accolade in the first quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Accolade in the third quarter worth $63,000. 67.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ACCD shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Accolade in a report on Friday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Accolade from $68.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Accolade from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Accolade from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Accolade in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.33.

ACCD stock opened at $24.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of -10.44 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.08 and its 200 day moving average is $42.84. Accolade, Inc. has a one year low of $21.75 and a one year high of $59.93.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $73.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.37 million. Accolade had a negative net margin of 57.44% and a negative return on equity of 18.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 99.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.47) EPS. Research analysts predict that Accolade, Inc. will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accolade Company Profile

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

