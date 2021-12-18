Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Boosts Holdings in Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) by 36.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 827,531 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 222,989 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.28% of Ballard Power Systems worth $11,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in Ballard Power Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in Ballard Power Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Ballard Power Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 66.7% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 465.0% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 7,678 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 6,319 shares in the last quarter. 23.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BLDP stock opened at $12.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 20.12, a current ratio of 20.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Ballard Power Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.99 and a twelve month high of $42.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.96 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.05.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04). Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 88.24% and a negative return on equity of 6.71%. The firm had revenue of $25.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ballard Power Systems Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BLDP. Raymond James set a $25.00 price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Eight Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$18.00 target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ballard Power Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.67.

Ballard Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of fuel cell products for a variety of applications. It focuses on power product markets of heavy duty motive, portable power, material handling, and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions.

