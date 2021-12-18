Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Boosts Holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 415,155 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 4,004 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.25% of Knight-Swift Transportation worth $21,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 174.9% during the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 38,021 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 24,188 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 114,313 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,847,000 after purchasing an additional 3,456 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 984,729 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,766,000 after purchasing an additional 27,815 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,279 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $340,000. 87.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Vice Chairman Gary J. Knight sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $2,750,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Michael K. Liu sold 1,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.15, for a total value of $98,366.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 155,591 shares of company stock worth $8,821,222 over the last quarter. 27.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:KNX opened at $58.98 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.95. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.17 and a 12 month high of $61.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.27.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.23. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. Knight-Swift Transportation’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.64%.

KNX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. The analyst said its recent acquisition of Midwest Motor Express shows the commitment to grow its LTL business and diversify its business mix. He believes this new revenue mix shift warrants a higher multiple given the premium the market has given LTL carriers over the last few years. Stifel Europe increased their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Knight-Swift Transportation presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.67.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

