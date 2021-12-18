Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Buys 17,592 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) by 14.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 139,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,592 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF worth $15,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,413,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $155,462,000 after buying an additional 69,800 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 30.1% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,279,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $140,712,000 after purchasing an additional 296,141 shares during the last quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $139,987,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 66.7% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,002,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $110,232,000 after purchasing an additional 401,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NextCapital Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 13.8% during the second quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 756,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $83,210,000 after purchasing an additional 91,815 shares during the last quarter. 89.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JNK opened at $107.73 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF has a one year low of $106.48 and a one year high of $110.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.06.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

