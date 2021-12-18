Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Cuts Holdings in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 698,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,201 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.27% of Aramark worth $22,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aramark in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of Aramark in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Aramark in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $177,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Aramark by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. Finally, One Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aramark in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000.

ARMK stock opened at $33.95 on Friday. Aramark has a 52-week low of $31.22 and a 52-week high of $43.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.00 and a beta of 1.96.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Aramark had a negative return on equity of 2.85% and a negative net margin of 0.75%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.35) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aramark will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -125.71%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ARMK shares. Berenberg Bank upgraded Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Aramark from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays cut Aramark from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $35.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Aramark from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Aramark in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Aramark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.71.

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States); Food and Support Services International (FSS International); and Uniform. The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

