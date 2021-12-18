Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Decreases Holdings in Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 391,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,675 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.12% of Huazhu Group worth $17,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Huazhu Group by 29.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,992,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,715,681 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Huazhu Group by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,293,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,164,000 after buying an additional 654,140 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Huazhu Group by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,250,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,894,000 after buying an additional 532,396 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Huazhu Group by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,759,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,355,000 after buying an additional 83,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Huazhu Group by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,695,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,535,000 after purchasing an additional 67,344 shares during the last quarter. 44.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Huazhu Group alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HTHT. UBS Group began coverage on Huazhu Group in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Huazhu Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Huazhu Group from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Huazhu Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Huazhu Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.62.

Shares of NASDAQ HTHT opened at $34.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.34 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.65. Huazhu Group Limited has a 52-week low of $32.99 and a 52-week high of $64.53.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 24th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.22). Huazhu Group had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 5.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Huazhu Group Limited will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huazhu Group Profile

Huazhu Group Ltd. engages in the operation of hotels. The firm operates through the Legacy Huazhu and Legacy DH segments. It targets economy, midscale, upper midscale, and upscale hotel brands. The economy hotel brands comprises of HanTing, Ni Hao, Hi Inn, Elan, Zleep, and Ibis Hotels. The midscale hotel includes JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway, and Ibis Styles Hotels.

Featured Article: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Huazhu Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huazhu Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.