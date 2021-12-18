Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Decreases Position in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 767,484 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 33,588 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.45% of Golub Capital BDC worth $12,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 988.6% during the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 192,148 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,963,000 after purchasing an additional 174,497 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Golub Capital BDC in the second quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Homrich & Berg lifted its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 18.8% in the second quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 329,290 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,078,000 after buying an additional 52,223 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 74.7% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,338 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 5.7% in the second quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 45,387 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 2,435 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Golub Capital BDC alerts:

In other Golub Capital BDC news, Director Anita R. Rosenberg acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.84 per share, with a total value of $148,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Golub Capital BDC in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Golub Capital BDC from $17.50 to $16.75 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

NASDAQ:GBDC opened at $14.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 8.29, a quick ratio of 8.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.63. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.68 and a 12-month high of $16.22.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 29th. The investment management company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $71.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.70 million. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 110.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This is a positive change from Golub Capital BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.41%.

About Golub Capital BDC

Golub Capital BDC operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in senior secured, one-stop, second lien, subordinated loans of, and warrants, and minority equity securities in, United States middle-market companies.

Recommended Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Golub Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golub Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.