Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Decreases Stake in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 101,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,189 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.23% of FirstService worth $18,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of FirstService during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of FirstService by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 12,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,093,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of FirstService by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 17,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,974,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of FirstService by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 53,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,091,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accretive Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in FirstService by 5.5% during the second quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $991,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.81% of the company’s stock.

FSV stock opened at $189.20 on Friday. FirstService Co. has a one year low of $130.33 and a one year high of $202.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a PE ratio of 66.15 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $194.76 and a 200-day moving average of $185.92.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.70. FirstService had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 17.78%. The firm had revenue of $849.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $808.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that FirstService Co. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.183 dividend. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.52%.

Several research firms have commented on FSV. Zacks Investment Research lowered FirstService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on FirstService from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James upped their price target on FirstService from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of FirstService from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, CIBC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $191.00 target price on shares of FirstService in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $201.60.

FirstService Corp. engages in the provision of property services. It operates through the FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands segments. The FirstService Residential segment offers residential property management services in North America. The FirstService Brands segment covers residential and commercial customers through both franchise systems, and company-owned operations.

