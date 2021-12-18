Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Decreases Stake in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its position in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) by 85.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 800,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,639,444 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of KE worth $14,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEKE. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KE by 111.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,128,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,316,000 after acquiring an additional 7,989,769 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in KE by 18.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,092,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996,401 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of KE in the 2nd quarter valued at about $623,140,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in KE by 109.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,407,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,884,000 after buying an additional 4,387,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in KE by 15.8% during the second quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 7,376,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,691,000 after buying an additional 1,006,468 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE BEKE opened at $19.36 on Friday. KE Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.15 and a 12-month high of $78.00. The company has a market capitalization of $17.34 billion, a PE ratio of 107.56 and a beta of -1.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.79.

KE (NYSE:BEKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.69). KE had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 2.17%. The business had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that KE Holdings Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on BEKE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of KE from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays began coverage on shares of KE in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KE from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.59.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

