Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 287,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 13,352 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.26% of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers worth $17,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 1.8% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,792 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 3.0% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 8,362 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp raised its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 1.5% during the second quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 20,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 38.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 0.7% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 59,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,553,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers alerts:

In other news, CMO Matthew Ackley sold 1,500 shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.97, for a total transaction of $106,455.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RBA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. TD Securities lowered shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. OTR Global reissued a “negative” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.67.

RBA opened at $62.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.93, a P/E/G ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a 52-week low of $50.61 and a 52-week high of $76.18.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 11.81%. The company had revenue of $329.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.38 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s payout ratio is 65.36%.

About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.

Further Reading: What is dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA).

Receive News & Ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.