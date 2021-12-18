Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 470,446 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 53,423 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Delta Air Lines worth $20,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 80.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,372 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 5,084 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 93,509 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,045,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 72.4% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 7,384 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $335,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DAL shares. Cowen boosted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Delta Air Lines from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Wolfe Research raised Delta Air Lines from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Argus cut Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.80.

In other Delta Air Lines news, Director David S. Taylor acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.59 per share, with a total value of $213,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DAL opened at $36.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.33. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.40 and a 52 week high of $52.28. The stock has a market cap of $23.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -281.21 and a beta of 1.28.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The transportation company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.15. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 294.36% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. The firm had revenue of $9.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.30) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 199.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -4.62 EPS for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

