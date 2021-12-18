Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $11.83 Million Stock Holdings in GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its position in GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 208,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,274 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.11% of GDS worth $11,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GDS. Aspex Management HK Ltd lifted its stake in GDS by 61.4% in the 2nd quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 5,329,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,317,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027,265 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in GDS by 678.2% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,001,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,633,000 after purchasing an additional 873,080 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in GDS by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,319,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,021,000 after purchasing an additional 865,823 shares during the last quarter. Atalan Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in GDS by 147.4% in the 2nd quarter. Atalan Capital Partners LP now owns 965,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,743,000 after purchasing an additional 575,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hazelview Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in GDS in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,463,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GDS shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of GDS from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of GDS from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GDS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, HSBC cut their price objective on shares of GDS from $111.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.60.

Shares of GDS opened at $47.17 on Friday. GDS Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $41.44 and a 12 month high of $116.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.58 and its 200-day moving average is $62.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a PE ratio of -43.68 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($1.67). GDS had a negative return on equity of 4.88% and a negative net margin of 16.63%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.21) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that GDS Holdings Limited will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GDS Holdings Ltd. engages in developing and operating data centers in China. It builds, operates, and transfers data centers at other locations. Its data centers are carrier and cloud-neutral, which enable customers to connect to major telecommunications carriers, and to access a number of cloud service providers.

