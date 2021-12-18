Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $12.50 Million Holdings in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 222,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 14,926 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $12,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCCO. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Southern Copper by 548.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 44,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after buying an additional 37,290 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Southern Copper by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 86,636 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,572,000 after buying an additional 11,007 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Southern Copper by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 33,039 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,125,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Southern Copper by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of Southern Copper by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 3,991 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. 7.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on SCCO. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Southern Copper in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Southern Copper from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.93.

SCCO stock opened at $58.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.05. The stock has a market cap of $45.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Southern Copper Co. has a 1 year low of $54.92 and a 1 year high of $83.29.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12. Southern Copper had a net margin of 30.15% and a return on equity of 40.73%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This is an increase from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.04%.

Southern Copper Company Profile

Southern Copper Corp. engages in the development, production, and exploration of copper, molybdenum, zinc, and silver. It operates through the following segments: Peruvian Operations; Mexican Open-Pit Operations; and Mexican Underground Mining Operations. The Peruvian Operations segment focuses on the Toquepala and Cuajone mine complexes and the smelting and refining plants, industrial railroad, and port facilities that service both mines.

