Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $13.88 Million Stock Holdings in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,048 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.22% of Boston Beer worth $13,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Boston Beer by 18.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,307,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,343,000 after purchasing an additional 200,086 shares during the last quarter. Atreides Management LP boosted its stake in Boston Beer by 493.2% in the 2nd quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 172,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,219,000 after purchasing an additional 143,528 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Boston Beer by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 302,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,500,000 after purchasing an additional 90,109 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Boston Beer by 115.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 87,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,359,000 after purchasing an additional 46,921 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Boston Beer by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 391,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,696,000 after purchasing an additional 41,958 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Beer alerts:

SAM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen upgraded Boston Beer from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $400.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Boston Beer from $990.00 to $800.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Boston Beer from $965.00 to $935.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Boston Beer from $1,134.00 to $627.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boston Beer from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $469.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $782.40.

In related news, VP Quincy B. Troupe sold 843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $421,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Samuel A. Calagione III sold 20,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.18, for a total value of $10,234,687.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 24.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Boston Beer stock opened at $531.80 on Friday. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $435.12 and a 52 week high of $1,349.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.40 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $492.99 and a 200-day moving average of $664.22.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported ($1.87) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.60 by ($6.47). Boston Beer had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 4.49%. The business had revenue of $561.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 16.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Boston Beer Company Profile

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the business of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head, and Craft Brewery. The company was founded by C. James Koch in 1984 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Recommended Story: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.