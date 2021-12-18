Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $14.60 Million Stock Holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 315,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,699 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Gaming and Leisure Properties worth $14,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. 88.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.33.

Shares of GLPI opened at $46.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.45, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.03. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.08 and a 12 month high of $51.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.58. The company has a current ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $298.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.47 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 47.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 107.20%.

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, Director E Scott Urdang acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $45.71 per share, with a total value of $137,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc is engaged in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple net lease arrangements. It operates through the GLP Capital and TRS Properties segments. The GLP Capital segment consists of the leased real property and represents the majority of business.

