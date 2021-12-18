Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $19.88 Million Stock Holdings in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 521,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,800 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.16% of American Homes 4 Rent worth $19,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 220.2% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 3,784.9% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares during the last quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in American Homes 4 Rent during the second quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in American Homes 4 Rent during the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 1,607.4% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 2,813 shares during the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMH has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI raised American Homes 4 Rent from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $42.50 to $43.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.11.

AMH stock opened at $41.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.31. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52 week low of $28.57 and a 52 week high of $42.61. The company has a market capitalization of $13.92 billion, a PE ratio of 118.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.55.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.23). American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.49% and a net margin of 12.66%. The firm had revenue of $339.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is 114.29%.

In related news, CIO Jack E. Corrigan sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total transaction of $1,058,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 6.61% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent Profile

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating single-family home as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

