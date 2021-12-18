Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $22.13 Million Stock Position in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) by 15.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 263,191 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,132 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.25% of West Fraser Timber worth $22,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of West Fraser Timber by 0.3% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 112,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,094,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of West Fraser Timber during the second quarter valued at about $710,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lifted its position in shares of West Fraser Timber by 101.2% during the second quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 60,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,337,000 after purchasing an additional 30,350 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of West Fraser Timber by 16.6% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 89,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,432,000 after purchasing an additional 12,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of West Fraser Timber during the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.36% of the company’s stock.

WFG opened at $87.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $85.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.40. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a 12 month low of $58.99 and a 12 month high of $92.46.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.15 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 86.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. will post 26.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be paid a $0.156 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 27th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. West Fraser Timber’s payout ratio is presently 2.86%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC lowered shares of West Fraser Timber from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$170.00 to C$175.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded West Fraser Timber from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. TD Securities downgraded West Fraser Timber from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$110.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of West Fraser Timber in a research report on Friday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, West Fraser Timber has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.57.

West Fraser Timber Company Profile

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd. is a diversified wood products company, which engages in producing lumber, engineered wood products (oriented strand board, laminated veneer lumber, medium density fiberboard, plywood, and particleboard), pulp, newsprint, wood chips, other residuals and renewable energy. Its products are used in home construction, repair and remodeling, industrial applications, papers, tissue, and box materials.

