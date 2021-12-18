Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $23.05 Million Stock Holdings in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 272,006 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 7,533 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.24% of Wynn Resorts worth $23,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WYNN. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,482,764 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,037,444,000 after acquiring an additional 867,116 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,609,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 478.8% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 277,819 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $33,977,000 after buying an additional 229,816 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,336,851 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $163,498,000 after buying an additional 222,922 shares during the period. Finally, PM CAPITAL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. PM CAPITAL Ltd now owns 553,738 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $46,929,000 after buying an additional 171,172 shares during the period. 68.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WYNN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $102.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $140.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $112.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.36.

In other news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total transaction of $36,868.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 4,095 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.80, for a total value of $359,541.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

WYNN stock opened at $82.27 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $89.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.38. The company has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.74 and a beta of 2.41. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a twelve month low of $76.03 and a twelve month high of $143.88.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The casino operator reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.07). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($7.04) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WYNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN).

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.