Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in 908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in 908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS) by 192.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 572,092 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 376,787 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 2.07% of 908 Devices worth $18,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in 908 Devices by 198.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,457,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633,500 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in 908 Devices by 128.8% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,454,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381,491 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in 908 Devices by 24.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 415,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,084,000 after buying an additional 81,355 shares during the period. Nicholas Investment Partners LP lifted its position in 908 Devices by 15.6% during the second quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 357,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,867,000 after buying an additional 48,224 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in 908 Devices by 288.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 349,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,540,000 after buying an additional 259,441 shares during the period. 46.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get 908 Devices alerts:

In other news, VP Trent A. Basarsky sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.70, for a total transaction of $226,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joseph H. Iv Griffith sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.08, for a total value of $109,424.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 98,800 shares of company stock valued at $3,303,974 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 51.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered 908 Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.00.

Shares of 908 Devices stock opened at $26.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 12.06, a quick ratio of 11.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $730.14 million and a P/E ratio of -12.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.64. 908 Devices Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.21 and a 12 month high of $79.60.

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.04). 908 Devices had a negative net margin of 90.18% and a negative return on equity of 17.50%. The company had revenue of $12.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.03 million. The business’s revenue was up 104.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that 908 Devices Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

About 908 Devices

908 Devices Inc develops and sells measurement devices for chemical and biochemical analysis in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers handheld and desktop mass spectrometry (Mass Spec) devices for the point-of-need applications in life sciences research, bioprocessing, industrial biotech, forensics, and adjacent markets.

See Also: What are CEFs?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MASS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS).

Receive News & Ratings for 908 Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 908 Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.