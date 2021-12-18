Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 428,027 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 30,036 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.07% of Southwest Airlines worth $22,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LUV. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in Southwest Airlines by 947.8% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 433,541 shares of the airline’s stock worth $23,017,000 after purchasing an additional 392,163 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 3.4% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 141,884 shares of the airline’s stock worth $7,532,000 after acquiring an additional 4,709 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO raised its position in Southwest Airlines by 4.3% in the third quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 205,257 shares of the airline’s stock worth $10,556,000 after acquiring an additional 8,459 shares in the last quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 10.0% during the third quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 54,518 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,804,000 after buying an additional 4,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Southwest Airlines by 140.1% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 422,025 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $22,405,000 after purchasing an additional 246,286 shares in the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LUV shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Barclays cut their target price on Southwest Airlines from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their price target on Southwest Airlines from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.78.

LUV opened at $39.66 on Friday. Southwest Airlines Co. has a twelve month low of $39.08 and a twelve month high of $64.75. The firm has a market cap of $23.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -793.20 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.41.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The airline reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 22.34% and a net margin of 0.02%. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.99) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 161.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Southwest Airlines news, Director Thomas W. Gilligan sold 11,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.34, for a total value of $529,639.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

