Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Reduces Holdings in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,090,294 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 245,904 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.32% of Kinross Gold worth $21,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 7.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,430 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kinross Gold by 7.6% in the third quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 28,264 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 344,444 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,185,000 after buying an additional 2,106 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,918 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 2,914 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 94,931 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 3,509 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.92% of the company’s stock.

KGC opened at $5.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 0.90. Kinross Gold Co. has a twelve month low of $4.90 and a twelve month high of $8.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The mining company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $862.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.56 million. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 11.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is presently 15.19%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on Kinross Gold from $9.00 to $8.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Kinross Gold from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kinross Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.25 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.83.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corp. operates as an exploration company. It engages in the production, acquisition, exploration and development of gold bearing properties in Canada, United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Ecuador, Chile, Ghana and Mauritania. The products are gold and silver produced in the form of dore.

