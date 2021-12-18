Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Reduces Position in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its position in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 985,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 74,819 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.25% of Cameco worth $21,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CCJ. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Cameco by 45,417.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,317 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 98,101 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Cameco in the 1st quarter valued at $446,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cameco by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 185,601 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after buying an additional 25,793 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cameco in the 2nd quarter valued at $268,000. Finally, Rathbone Brothers plc grew its position in shares of Cameco by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 23,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. 60.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on CCJ shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Cameco from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Cameco from C$27.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Bank of America raised Cameco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Cameco from C$26.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Cameco from C$35.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cameco currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.88.

NYSE CCJ opened at $21.15 on Friday. Cameco Co. has a 1-year low of $12.16 and a 1-year high of $28.49. The company has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -302.10 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 6.34 and a quick ratio of 5.00.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $361.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.49 million. Cameco had a negative net margin of 2.42% and a negative return on equity of 1.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Cameco Co. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.0649 per share. This represents a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This is a boost from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.06. Cameco’s dividend payout ratio is -85.70%.

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. The company operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment involves the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment involves the refining, conversion and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

