Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 107,493 Shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,351,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 107,493 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of AGNC Investment worth $21,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi acquired a new position in AGNC Investment in the second quarter valued at about $158,361,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 3,827.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,243,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,556,000 after acquiring an additional 5,109,569 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 133.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,014,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,803,000 after acquiring an additional 2,293,439 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in AGNC Investment by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,352,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $261,077,000 after acquiring an additional 1,966,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in AGNC Investment by 7,525.2% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,770,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747,496 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AGNC opened at $14.99 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.34. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 52-week low of $14.94 and a 52-week high of $18.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.02.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $279.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.63 million. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 126.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dec 21 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 9.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.14%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AGNC shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays lowered AGNC Investment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. JMP Securities lowered AGNC Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered AGNC Investment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.75.

In other news, Director Gary D. Kain sold 6,120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $99,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

