Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 111,788 Shares of Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) by 11.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 871,534 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 111,788 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 1.35% of Codexis worth $20,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PDT Partners LLC increased its holdings in Codexis by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 99,697 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after purchasing an additional 9,025 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Codexis by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 134,799 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after purchasing an additional 13,789 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Codexis by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,294,301 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $119,971,000 after purchasing an additional 170,085 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC increased its holdings in Codexis by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 37,810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 9,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in Codexis by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 17,960 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. 98.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CDXS opened at $30.01 on Friday. Codexis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.55 and a 12-month high of $42.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -125.04 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.03.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.12. Codexis had a negative return on equity of 9.02% and a negative net margin of 14.82%. The business had revenue of $36.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.52 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 100.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Codexis, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Codexis from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Codexis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Cowen lifted their target price on Codexis from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Codexis in a research note on Friday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.86.

In other Codexis news, Director Byron L. Dorgan sold 20,000 shares of Codexis stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.94, for a total transaction of $558,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Patrick Y. Yang sold 8,000 shares of Codexis stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total value of $252,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,000 shares of company stock worth $2,391,550 over the last 90 days. 7.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Codexis Profile

Codexis, Inc is an enzyme engineering company, which engages in the development and sale of therapeutics. It operates through the Performance Enzymes and Novel Biotherapeutics segments. The Performance Enzymes segment commercializes CodeEvolver protein engineering technology platform and products in the pharmaceuticals market.

