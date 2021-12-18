Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 118,229 Shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 402,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 118,229 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.11% of The Carlyle Group worth $19,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CG. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 87,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,044,000 after acquiring an additional 21,788 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 70,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 78.3% during the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 12,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 5,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. 89.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director David M. Rubenstein sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $116,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel A. D’aniello sold 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.05, for a total value of $87,075,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,766,565 shares of company stock valued at $221,247,421 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CG. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of The Carlyle Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Carlyle Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.50.

Shares of CG opened at $52.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $55.34 and a 200-day moving average of $50.04. The company has a market cap of $18.54 billion, a PE ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.43. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a one year low of $30.11 and a one year high of $60.62.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 36.86% and a net margin of 38.39%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Analysts expect that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.72%.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in a multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates though the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

