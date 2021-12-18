Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 144,848 Shares of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its position in shares of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) by 9.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,326,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144,848 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of BlackBerry worth $12,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 190,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 52,976 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in BlackBerry by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 10,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 3,441 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in BlackBerry in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $900,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in BlackBerry by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 119,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 21,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in BlackBerry by 1,216.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 179,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 166,063 shares during the last quarter. 45.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BB opened at $9.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26. BlackBerry Limited has a 52-week low of $6.51 and a 52-week high of $28.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.83. The stock has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.97 and a beta of 1.28.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 21st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 83.78% and a negative return on equity of 5.33%. The company had revenue of $175.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. BlackBerry’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that BlackBerry Limited will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BB has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $7.50 price objective on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Friday. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of BlackBerry from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $9.50 price target on shares of BlackBerry in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $10.33.

In other news, CEO John S. Chen sold 2,222,844 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total transaction of $24,762,482.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Mark George Wilson sold 3,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total transaction of $34,986.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,463,375 shares of company stock valued at $27,052,720. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BlackBerry Ltd. engages in providing the intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments. The firm leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cyber security, safety, data privacy solutions, and also focuses in the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems.

