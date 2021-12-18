Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 15,569 Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 250,505 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 15,569 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.16% of Ciena worth $12,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ciena during the second quarter worth $30,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Ciena during the second quarter worth $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ciena by 83.8% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 735 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Ciena during the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Ciena by 21.2% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Ciena alerts:

Shares of CIEN stock opened at $74.12 on Friday. Ciena Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.52 and a fifty-two week high of $75.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.39.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85. Ciena had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ciena Co. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,000 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.30, for a total transaction of $159,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason Phipps sold 3,069 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total value of $159,311.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,569 shares of company stock worth $1,332,122 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen raised their price target on Ciena from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ciena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Ciena in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of Ciena in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Ciena from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.93.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

Featured Article: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.