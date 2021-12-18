Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 191,039 Shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its position in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 884,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 191,039 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Discovery worth $21,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DISCK. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Discovery by 5,053.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,510,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,649,000 after acquiring an additional 8,345,847 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Discovery by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 20,561,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,877,000 after buying an additional 6,524,319 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Discovery by 66.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,365,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,286,000 after buying an additional 6,152,257 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Discovery by 123.4% in the 2nd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 5,611,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,621,000 after buying an additional 3,100,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Discovery by 127.4% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,412,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,855,000 after buying an additional 3,032,305 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DISCK opened at $22.42 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.17 and its 200 day moving average is $26.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.35. Discovery, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.86 and a fifty-two week high of $66.70.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter. Discovery had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 10.42%.

Discovery Profile

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

