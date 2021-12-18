Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 27,404 Shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 354,368 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 27,404 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.25% of SEI Investments worth $21,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in SEI Investments by 100.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 649 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in SEI Investments in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in SEI Investments in the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SEI Investments in the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in SEI Investments by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,309 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

In other SEI Investments news, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 3,000 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.95, for a total value of $191,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kevin Barr sold 40,000 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.63, for a total value of $2,385,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,500 shares of company stock worth $4,193,755 in the last ninety days. 23.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SEIC shares. Truist started coverage on SEI Investments in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities started coverage on SEI Investments in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.58.

Shares of SEI Investments stock opened at $60.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a PE ratio of 16.53, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.10. SEI Investments has a 12 month low of $52.12 and a 12 month high of $65.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.71.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $485.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.33 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 29.24% and a net margin of 28.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that SEI Investments will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SEI Investments announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, December 13th that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the asset manager to reacquire up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. This is an increase from SEI Investments’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.26. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.27%.

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

