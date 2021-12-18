Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 275,196 Shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its position in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,108,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275,196 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.08% of Sirius XM worth $18,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SIRI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sirius XM by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 73,986,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,870,000 after purchasing an additional 9,990,537 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Sirius XM during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,794,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Sirius XM by 357.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,031,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,826,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369,519 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Sirius XM by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,244,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,837,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in Sirius XM during the 2nd quarter worth about $12,720,000. 13.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sirius XM alerts:

In related news, Director James E. Meyer sold 698,643 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total transaction of $4,492,274.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ SIRI opened at $6.38 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.30. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.75 and a 52-week high of $8.14. The stock has a market cap of $25.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.14, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.00.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 55.35% and a net margin of 3.70%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. Sirius XM’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $0.022 per share. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. This is a boost from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 128.57%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Sirius XM from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Pivotal Research lowered their price target on Sirius XM from $8.25 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays cut Sirius XM from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sirius XM presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.29.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc is a radio company. The company offers music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, as well as infotainment services. Its brand channels include SiriusXM Traffic, SiriusXM Travel Link, NavTraffic, NavWeather, SiriusXM Aviation, and SiriusXM Marine.

Recommended Story: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.