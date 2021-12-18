Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 30,463 Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 335,839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 30,463 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in BCE were worth $16,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BCE. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of BCE by 102.2% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 562,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,709,000 after acquiring an additional 26,274,661 shares in the last quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of BCE during the second quarter worth approximately $58,775,000. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of BCE by 7.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 15,849,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $781,517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096,531 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of BCE during the second quarter worth approximately $38,220,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of BCE by 5.4% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,171,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $548,587,000 after acquiring an additional 521,104 shares in the last quarter. 42.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BCE alerts:

Several research firms have commented on BCE. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of BCE from C$66.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a C$60.00 target price on shares of BCE in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of BCE from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of BCE from C$64.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, TD Securities cut shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BCE has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.41.

Shares of BCE stock opened at $50.98 on Friday. BCE Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.17 and a 12 month high of $53.00. The stock has a market cap of $46.33 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.68.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. BCE had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BCE Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.7047 per share. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. BCE’s payout ratio is 108.88%.

BCE Company Profile

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

Featured Article: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE).

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.