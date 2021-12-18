Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 35,723 Shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 400,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 35,723 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.27% of Sealed Air worth $21,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,864,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $880,726,000 after buying an additional 4,421,874 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Sealed Air by 55.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,391,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $141,693,000 after acquiring an additional 849,709 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 267.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 896,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,110,000 after purchasing an additional 652,353 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 70.7% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,282,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,089,000 after purchasing an additional 531,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandbar Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Sealed Air during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,160,000. 90.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SEE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. William Blair began coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Truist Securities began coverage on Sealed Air in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sealed Air currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.50.

Shares of SEE stock opened at $64.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.28. Sealed Air Co. has a 52 week low of $41.78 and a 52 week high of $66.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.75 and a 200-day moving average of $59.40.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 413.81%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.32%.

Sealed Air Profile

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food and Protective segments. The Food segment serves the perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

