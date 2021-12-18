Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 37,035 Shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 238,998 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 37,035 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of Autoliv worth $20,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Autoliv by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,421,305 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $138,953,000 after acquiring an additional 25,799 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Autoliv by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,172,743 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $114,647,000 after acquiring an additional 197,354 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Autoliv by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 691,914 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $67,492,000 after acquiring an additional 37,506 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Autoliv by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 563,693 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $55,019,000 after acquiring an additional 173,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Autoliv by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 529,517 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $51,765,000 after purchasing an additional 51,897 shares in the last quarter. 36.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Autoliv alerts:

ALV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas cut Autoliv from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley raised Autoliv from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Wolfe Research raised Autoliv from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.93.

Shares of NYSE:ALV opened at $97.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.99. Autoliv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.83 and a 52-week high of $110.59.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Autoliv had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 5.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Autoliv, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. This is a boost from Autoliv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.06%.

Autoliv Profile

Autoliv, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of automotive safety systems. It operates through the Passive Safety and Electronics segment. The Passive Safety segment includes airbags, seatbelts, steering wheels, and restrain electronics. The Electronics segment comprises of restraint control systems, brake control systems and active safety.

Read More: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Receive News & Ratings for Autoliv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autoliv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.