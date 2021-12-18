Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 400,000 Shares of Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) by 19.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,661,290 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 400,000 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Wipro were worth $14,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wipro during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wipro during the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Wipro during the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. Intersect Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Wipro during the 3rd quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wipro during the 2nd quarter valued at $92,000. 2.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WIT opened at $9.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.07, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.73. Wipro Limited has a twelve month low of $5.05 and a twelve month high of $9.96.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07. Wipro had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Wipro Limited will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Wipro from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Wipro from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.12.

Wipro Ltd. is a global information technology, consulting and outsourcing company, which engages in the development and integration of solutions. It operates through the Information Technology Services, India State Run Enterprise (ISRE), and Information Technology Products segments. The Information Technology Services segment provides a range of IT and IT-enabled services, which include digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, global infrastructure services, analytics services, business process services, research and development, and hardware and software design to enterprises worldwide.

