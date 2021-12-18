Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 43,533 Shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 651,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,533 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.14% of Altice USA worth $13,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATUS. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altice USA by 1.6% in the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 28,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Altice USA by 0.7% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 117,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,001,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the period. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Altice USA by 2.1% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 49,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Altice USA by 9.9% in the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 16,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altice USA by 703.3% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares during the period. 54.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Altice USA alerts:

ATUS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded Altice USA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Altice USA to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Altice USA in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Altice USA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Altice USA from $34.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Altice USA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.50.

Shares of NYSE ATUS opened at $15.71 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.46. Altice USA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.33 and a fifty-two week high of $38.30. The company has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.17, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.04.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 87.53% and a net margin of 10.58%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. Altice USA’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Altice USA, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Michael Olsen sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total value of $62,070.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gerrit Jan Bakker bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.22 per share, for a total transaction of $103,320.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 38,500 shares of company stock worth $609,545. 53.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Altice USA

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.

See Also: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Altice USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altice USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.